GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 987,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,181 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,704,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,330,000 after buying an additional 334,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,795,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,377,000 after buying an additional 46,253 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.0% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $103.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.11.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $907,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,062 shares of company stock worth $7,656,531. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.