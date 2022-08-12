GW&K Investment Management LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Visa Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of V stock opened at $211.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.48. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $399.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.