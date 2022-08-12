GW&K Investment Management LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

Shares of V stock opened at $211.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.48. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $399.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

