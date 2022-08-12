GW&K Investment Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 340 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 80.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $592.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $550.25 and a 200-day moving average of $557.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $232.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,277 shares of company stock worth $33,335,966 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

