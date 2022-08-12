GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 36,611 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 448.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,611 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in IAA by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 244,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 127,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in IAA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in IAA by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAA shares. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

IAA Price Performance

Shares of IAA stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.58. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $61.17.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.48 million. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

