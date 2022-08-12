The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Cooper Companies worth $60,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,142 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.67.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Cooper Companies stock opened at $328.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.01 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

