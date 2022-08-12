PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,641 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAGS. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 403.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PAGS opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.