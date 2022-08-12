Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $62.34 Million Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,290,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,856 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $62,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 128,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMHC. Credit Suisse Group raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.42. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.