Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,576 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,576 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Cintas worth $61,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,002,000 after buying an additional 306,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cintas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,689,000 after acquiring an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Cintas by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,667,000 after purchasing an additional 603,924 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $429.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.