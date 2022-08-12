Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,698 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,698 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of American International Group worth $60,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in American International Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in American International Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

