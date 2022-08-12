Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,774 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.04% of Independence Realty Trust worth $61,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40,396 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,102,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

IRT stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.72. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.