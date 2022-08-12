1,582,171 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,582,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,049,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of HF Sinclair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $33,667,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,245,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,938,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,545,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $13,947,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,717.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,717.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DINO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

NYSE DINO opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

