Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 982,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Builders FirstSource worth $63,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average is $65.36.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

