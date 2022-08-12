Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $63,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,027,000 after purchasing an additional 41,627 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,890,000 after buying an additional 35,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,017,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of AMN opened at $113.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.24. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.26.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.40.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

