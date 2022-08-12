Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,277,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Essential Utilities worth $65,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,072 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,616,000 after acquiring an additional 800,148 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 948,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 640,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 62.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

About Essential Utilities



Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

