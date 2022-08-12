Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 81,807 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 977,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,807 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $66,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,688.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.96. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

