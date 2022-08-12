Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 412,085 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,085 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Tenet Healthcare worth $66,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

THC stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.27.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

