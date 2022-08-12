Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 50,590 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,202,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,590 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Occidental Petroleum worth $68,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,045,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,533,000 after acquiring an additional 496,500 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 26,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 4.5 %

OXY stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 8,174,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,569,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,940,737,003.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.