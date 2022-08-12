Scotia Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 5.59% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOVL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $2,038,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 628.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,206,000.

Get iShares Focused Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FOVL opened at $53.65 on Friday. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $62.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Focused Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.