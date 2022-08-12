Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,075 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 59,865 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of NXP Semiconductors worth $68,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.2 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $180.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.