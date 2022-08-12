Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.54. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $109.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.