iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 211.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after buying an additional 93,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165,889 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,940,000 after purchasing an additional 118,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,616 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.49. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

