Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Trading 13.2% Higher

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 13.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.00. 8,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 644,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TBLA shares. Susquehanna lowered Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $711.46 million, a P/E ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $354.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.93 million. Taboola.com had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 4,202.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946,933 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

