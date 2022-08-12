Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 22,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 487,653 shares.The stock last traded at $36.69 and had previously closed at $35.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Methanex Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 113,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 45,784 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 79.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 186,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 82,274 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Methanex by 137.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 37,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 62,540 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Articles

