Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 637,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 13,306,983 shares.The stock last traded at $5.64 and had previously closed at $5.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.50 to CHF 6 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,939,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,614,000 after acquiring an additional 294,425 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,820,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,842,000 after acquiring an additional 159,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.