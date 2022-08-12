Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Up 23.8%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 23.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 50,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,549,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Velo3D Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $978.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Velo3D

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Velo3D had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a negative return on equity of 81.74%. The company had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLD. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the fourth quarter valued at $295,720,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Velo3D by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,730,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Velo3D by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after buying an additional 86,867 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,788,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 512,708 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

