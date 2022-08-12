TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 91,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,870,614 shares.The stock last traded at $48.86 and had previously closed at $48.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 110.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 72.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

