Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 434.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

