Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,050 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.45% of ABM Industries worth $75,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in ABM Industries by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 238,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,957,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg acquired 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Articles

