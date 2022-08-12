Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,752 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.69.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.8 %

WSM stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.40. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.