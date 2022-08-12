Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 4,886 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Five Below by 1,203.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE opened at $139.27 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.32.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

