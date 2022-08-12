Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $361,000 Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Masco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Masco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Masco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Masco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Masco by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $54.76 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Barclays dropped their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

