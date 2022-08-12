Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Comerica were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,201,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $25,643,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Comerica by 2,416.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 257,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 247,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,883,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.31 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $84.49.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

