Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 861 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in WestRock were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. WestRock has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

WestRock announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

