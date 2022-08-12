Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 303 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $50.14 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

