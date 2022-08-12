Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,651 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,651 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 5.89% of Saul Centers worth $73,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $27,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Saul Centers by 25.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFS opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.01%.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BFS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

