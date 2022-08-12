Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $365,000 Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in WestRock were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in WestRock by 634.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 56.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. WestRock has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. WestRock’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

