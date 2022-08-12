Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $1,676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

