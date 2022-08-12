Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $293,000 Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after purchasing an additional 476,457 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 647,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,864,000 after buying an additional 360,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,109,000 after buying an additional 322,397 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 850,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,702,000 after buying an additional 286,553 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $15,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $57.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,936 shares of company stock worth $558,507. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

