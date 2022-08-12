Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Vale by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 916.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,373,000 after buying an additional 11,535,429 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vale by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after buying an additional 10,693,528 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,884,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vale by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,999,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,704 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.65.

VALE opened at $14.01 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.54%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

