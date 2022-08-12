Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.01. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

