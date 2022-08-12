Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 24,716 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RPV opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.41. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $88.97.
