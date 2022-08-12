Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 456 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.8 %

WMB stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

