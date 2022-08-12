Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after buying an additional 303,487 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after buying an additional 325,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $87.49 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

