Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 157.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Camping World worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth about $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Price Performance

CWH stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.79.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.21. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CWH. TheStreet lowered shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 38,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,906.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 121,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

