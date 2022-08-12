Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 213.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average of $87.39. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.86 and a 12-month high of $314.70.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

