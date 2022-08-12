Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $146.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.57. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $110.08 and a 1-year high of $174.74.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.