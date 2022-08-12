Duality Advisers LP Has $740,000 Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in OSI Systems by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OSIS opened at $98.67 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $76.09 and a one year high of $101.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSI Systems Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

