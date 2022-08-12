52,819 Shares in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 52,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 424,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 51.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $6.32 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

