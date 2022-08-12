52,819 Shares in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 52,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 424,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 51.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eldorado Gold Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $6.32 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD).
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.