43,198 Shares in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,982,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,111,000 after acquiring an additional 213,242 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in MAG Silver by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,098 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 111,693 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,806,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 966,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after buying an additional 49,401 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAG. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$29.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 171.40 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07).

MAG Silver Profile

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.