Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 26,497 Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,241,000 after purchasing an additional 781,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,211,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,375,000 after buying an additional 57,309 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,450,000 after buying an additional 256,617 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 713,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 30,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 648,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of MD opened at $21.04 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

